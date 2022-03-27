March 25, 1913-March 21, 2022

Louise Sanborn Huff, 108, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at Friendship Village.

Louise was born March 25, 1913, in Russell, Iowa, the daughter of Bert and Florence Duckworth Sanborn. After graduating from Russell High School, Louise moved to Des Moines to nanny and keep house for a doctor. She met and married her husband, Lewis A. Huff, who was a student at Drake University.

After his graduation they moved to Coon Rapids, Iowa, where Lewis started his first job as an educator and where their four boys, Charles, Dale, Don, and Tom were born. In 1943 the family moved to Waterloo where Lewis taught classes at West High until he retired. Their daughter Diane was born in 1952.

Survivors include Jean Huff (wife of Charles) of Harrisburg, PA; Dr. Dale S. Huff (Dr. Denise Huff) Golden, CO; Don W. Huff (Donna) Waterloo, IA; Dr. Tom L. Huff (Carolyn) Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and Diane Yagla (Steve) Iowa City, IA; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and 9 great, great grandchildren. Louise was especially blessed in the last few months of her life with the births of 3 of those 9 with number 10 on the way!

She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers; husband, Lewis; her eldest son, Charles; and great-grandson, Nick Nosbisch.

A private family memorial service was held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Friendship Village, or First Baptist Church – Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Locke at Tower Park is serving the family. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa 50701.