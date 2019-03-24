Louise R. Yoder

(1940-2019)
WATERLOO — Louise Ruth Yoder, 79, died March 20 while in hospice care.
Louise was born March 20, 1940, Independence, daughter of Beryle Glenn “Pete” and Mildred Louise “Millie” Hopkins. On Feb 1, 1958, she married Joseph J. Yoder and they lived in Rowley.
She graduated from Rowley High School in 1957. Louise worked at Rowley Elementary School as a teacher’s aide. She also worked at Rowley Savings Bank and at Mark’s Locker. In 1987 she attended Kirkwood Community College where she earned her associate’s degree as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA). After graduation she took a job at Allen Hospital working 15 years in the Psychiatric Program. After retirement she and Joe moved to Tulsa, Okla., in 2005 to attend Rhema Bible College, both earned a two-year degree in the HELPS Ministry. They moved back to Iowa in October 2008. Louise was a member of Waterloo Worship Center where she and Joe were active with the Golden Group as well as the Greeters Group.
Survived by: her husband; her children, Cindy (Dave) Butler of Lake in the Hills, Ill., Michele Yoder of Center Point, Roger (Joletta) Yoder of Cedar Falls, James Yoder of Arlington, Va., and John (Sheri) Yoder of Urbandale; six grandchildren, Ian and Ashley Butler, Ryan and Allison Yoder, Emma and Jake Yoder; three great-grandchildren, Riley, Aubrey and Charlie Butler; her siblings, William (Bunny) Hopkins and Susan (Andy) Bacon; exchange student Denis Scholvien; and her corgi, Gina.
Preceded in death by: her father; her mother; five brothers, Floyd, Charles (Chuck), Cyrus (Cy), Delbert (Hoppy) and Bruce; her stepmother, Cora (Bolton) Hopkins; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie (Chuck) Hopkins.
Celebration of Life services: 10 a.m. May 13 at the Waterloo Worship Center.
Memorials: Louise’s wish is for memorials to be directed to Camp Courageous and Waterloo Worship Center.
Louise’s legacy is her Love for Jesus and others. She loved finding treasures at thrift stores and garage sales. She was an avid supporter, encourager, spiritual advisor, prayer worrier, great listener and gift giver. She enjoyed crafting, liked sparkly things and Butterflies. Family was her most prized treasure.
