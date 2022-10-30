October 5, 1934-October 26, 2022

JESUP-Louise M. Koob, 88, of Jesup, IA, died, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home at Winding Creek Meadows Assisted Living in Jesup.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, in rural La Porte City, IA. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran—Jubilee cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, and will continue for an hour before services, Wednesday, at the church.

Louise Mary Wright was born October 5, 1934, in rural Buchanan County, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph Emery Wright and Mae (Hilton) Wright. She graduated from the Brandon High School with the class of 1952. For a short time before she was married, she worked as a telephone operator in Independence, IA. On January 25, 1953, she was united in marriage to Floyd John Koob at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee. They made their home on Floyd’s family farm south of Jesup, where she farmed alongside her husband and raised their family. He preceded her in death in 2003.

Louise was a member of Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee.

Louise is survived by one son, Andy (Dawn) Koob; one daughter, Julie (Duane) Kraus, all of Jesup, IA; five grandchildren, Kevin (Gina) Kraus, Dean (Diana) Kraus, Scott (Sara) Kraus, Jonathan Koob, Dalton Koob and his special friend Haylee Sparks; two great grandchildren, Dillon Kraus, Drew Kraus; three step-great grandchildren, Elizabeth Armstrong, Elliot Armstrong, and Josh Armstrong.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd Koob; and one sister, Nerme Stainbrook.

Memorials will be directed to the church and Cedar Valley Hospice.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of arrangements.