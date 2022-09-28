August 13, 1949-September 25, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Louise Joy Sandvold, 73, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away from heart failure on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City surrounded by her family.

She was born Louise Joy Lewis in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 13, 1949, to the late Robert Eugene and Dorothy Irene (Gillett) Lewis. She graduated from Bondurant-Farrar High School in 1967, then attended Ellsworth Junior College where she met Keith Sandvold. On February 1, 1969, the two were united in marriage at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Louise retired in 2009 from the University of Northern Iowa after 38 years of service. While there, she mostly served as an administrative assistant for the Departments of Curriculum and Instruction and Computer Science.

People were naturally drawn to Lou, she had a servant-heart and was generous; she could be found volunteering at church, assisting with the College Hill Arts Festival, and cheering on the UNI Panthers. Most of all, Louise “Grandma Lou” was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and especially a loving grandmother to her 12 grandchildren. Family was everything to her and attending events of her grandkids quickly became her favorite thing to do.

Lou is survived by her husband, Keith; son, Jeff (Amy) Sandvold of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Jenny (Brad) Nelson of Cedar Falls and Jessica (Matt) Switzer of Cedar Falls; brother, Dave (Barb) Lewis of Prior Lake, MN; two sisters, Barb (Gene) Martin of Denton, TX, and Shelley (Brett) Dunbar of Chadron, NE; brother-in-law, Craig (Deb) Sandvold of Lone Tree, CO; and twelve grandchildren: Houston, Andrew, Anna, and Lauren Sandvold; Bailey (Nick) Stewart, Jacob, Brandon, and Jordan Nelson; Cameron, Claire, Cadia, and Cohen Switzer.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Louise Joy Sandvold Youth Fund.