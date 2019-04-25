Mrs. Louise “Lou” Estelle Porter, 83 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Easter (Resurrection Day) April 21, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
She was born May 16, 1935 in Galesburg, IL the daughter of Samuel and Mary Crossland Hall. She married Jimmie Porter, Founder/CEO of Afro American Community Broadcasting Inc. (AACB Inc) (KBBF-FM 88.1). He went home to be with the Lord on November 14, 2007.
Mrs. Porter received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Northeastern Illinois University. From 1978 to 2007, she held the position as Development Director and from 2007 to 2014, she became President/CEO of Afro American Community Broadcasting, Inc. (KBBG-FM 88.1).
Mrs. Porter served on many boards and community organizations. She was a well-respected business woman with a passion for community and fundraising. She is a member of Jesus is the Answer Church in Watertown TN.
She is survived by her children: Cynthia (Wickie) Lyons of Fredericksburg, VA, Beverly Douglas of Bronx, NY, Dillard “D” (Regina) Douglas of Mt. Juliet, TN, Angela “Tina” Douglas of Mt. Juliet, TN, Michael Porter of Waterloo, Edyce Porter of Waterloo, Gregory Porter of Chicago, Regina Porter of Kansas City, MO and Michelle Porter of Ames, IA; 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Jimmie Porter; her sisters, Mary, Willabelle, Geraldine and Betty; her brothers, Samuel, John, Rolland “Guy”; and her daughters, Merio, Carol Ann, Valerie and Terri.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at Community Southern Baptist Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Memorials may be directed to Angela Douglas, 5403 Pisano Street, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.