Louise E. (Alton) (Geiger) Heerkes

April 21, 2022

WATERLOO-Louise E. (Alton) (Geiger) Heerkes, 95, of Waterloo, IA, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at home.

Funeral Services: 2:00 p.m.—Friday, April 29, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 420 Harwood Ave, Waterloo. Burial will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation for an hour before services Friday at the church. Memorials directed to the family. Condolences at www.White-MtHope.com

Survived by a daughter Amelia Stansbury; one granddaughter, Kiersten (John) Guerrero; 4 great grandchildren.

Preceded by husbands, James Geiger and Ray Heerkes; one son, Dan Volbruck; grandson, Kaleb Stansbury; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

