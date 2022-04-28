April 21, 2022
WATERLOO-Louise E. (Alton) (Geiger) Heerkes, 95, of Waterloo, IA, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at home.
Funeral Services: 2:00 p.m.—Friday, April 29, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 420 Harwood Ave, Waterloo. Burial will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation for an hour before services Friday at the church. Memorials directed to the family. Condolences at www.White-MtHope.com
Survived by a daughter Amelia Stansbury; one granddaughter, Kiersten (John) Guerrero; 4 great grandchildren.
Preceded by husbands, James Geiger and Ray Heerkes; one son, Dan Volbruck; grandson, Kaleb Stansbury; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.