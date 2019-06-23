(1931-2019)
WATERLOO — Louise A. Schneberger, 88, of Waterloo, formerly of Waukon, died Tuesday, June 18, at MercyOne Waterloo.
She was born May 2, 1931, in Clayton County, daughter of Andrew and Sophie (Mueller) Wacker. She married Donald “Don” Schneberger Sr. on March 4, 1952, in Waukon; he preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 2001.
Louise worked at Powers Manufacturing for 27 years, retiring May of 1993. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn.
Survivors include: two sons, Jeff (Jeannine) Schneberg of Naperville, Ill., and Don (Tedi) Schneberger Jr. of Durham, Calif.; a daughter, Nancy (Cortlan) Read of Chico, Calif.; seven grandchildren, Mike, Katie, Chelsea, Adam, Nick, Devon and Katherine; a great-granddaughter, Aleya; four sisters, Alice Schlacke of Waukon, Ruth (Paul) Willar of The Villages, Fla., Esther Hemme of Zumbrota, Minn., and Sally Livingston of Wichita, Kan.; three brothers, Glen (Rachel) Wacker of La Crescent, Minn., Dale (Connie) Wacker of Ainsworth, and Ray (Shirley) Wacker of Boscobel, Wis.; and two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Wacker of Hiawatha and Lou Wacker of Perry.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a sister, Laura Herrmann; three brothers, Eldo, James and Paul Wacker; and two brothers in infancy, Fred and Ralph.
Services: 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the services Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
She enjoyed gardening, baking cookies, going for walks, sewing, and quilting blankets for family members as well as for charities.
