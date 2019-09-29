(1930-2019)
WATERLOO — Louise A. Miller, 88, of Waterloo, died Sept. 21 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.
She was born Nov. 17, 1930, in Greenwood, Miss., daughter of Percy and Mary Jane Cook Paul. She married George Miller on March 21, 1951, in Greenwood, Miss. He died Oct. 17, 1995. She was formerly employed at the OB department at Schoitz Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. She was then a nutrition aide for Black Hawk County Extension Service.
Survivors: three daughters, Margaret Miller of Waterloo, Vivian Lucas of Ypsilanti, Mich., and Victoria Miller of Baltimore, Md.; a son, George Miller Jr. of Waterloo; a sister, Charlotte P. Frost of Waterloo; and seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and four brothers and eight sisters.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Antioch Baptist Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the church.
Memorials: To the family at 2841 E. Fourth St., where they will be receiving friends. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family, 232-5667.
