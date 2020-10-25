January 11, 1940—October 22, 2020

Louis William Kettman, 80, of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 22, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital.

He was born January 11, 1940, in Gilbertville, the son of Orville and Christina Knipp Kettman. He married Sandra Soppe on July 25, 1964 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.

Louis was employed as a machinist at John Deere for 36 years, retiring in 1994.

Survivors include: his wife, Sandra Kettman of Waterloo; his son, Terry (Lisa Thein) Kettman of Waterloo; his daughter Sally (Keith) Smith of Waterloo; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren; his sister, Joyce Pelton of Waterloo; his sister-in-law, Brigitte Kettman of Hudson.

Preceded in death by: his son, Robert Kettman; his siblings, Marceline (EuGene) Schmitz, Merle Kettman, and Gladys (Donald) Bartlett; his brother-in-law, Herb Pelton; 2 nieces, Lynn Wagner and Amy Pelton and a nephew Dave Bartlett.