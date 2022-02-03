April 13, 1927-January 31, 2022

EVANSDALE-Louis M. Ostlie was born April 13, 1927 in Clermont, IA; the son of Lloyd and Mary (Johansen) Ostlie. He married Doris Adams May 7, 1955 at Nashua, IA; she preceded him in death on April 29, 1993. Louis served in the Army of Occupation in the South Pacific during World War II. Later, he worked for the Waterloo Wood Bearing Company for 42 years, retiring in 1992.

Louis passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at LaPorte City Specialty Care at the age of 94. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Ostlie and two sisters: Margie Shirley and Mary Lou Waters. Louis is survived by two sons, Louis (Jeannie) Ostlie of Jesup and Richard (Jacqui) Ostlie of Waterloo; a daughter, Wanda (Galen) Behrends of Cedar Falls; seven grandsons; four great-grandsons; seven great-granddaughters and a great-great-grandson on the way.

Memorials may be directed to the Evansdale AMVETS.

Memorial Visitation: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM

Memorial Services: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, at 11:00 AM

Military Rites conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and Army National Guard

Burial at Garden of Memories

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com