Louis H. Parker

APLINGTON — Louis Harold Parker, 92, of Aplington, died Saturday, July 13, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital in Waterloo of kidney failure and complications of pneumonia.
He was born July 5, 1927, in Alden, son of Fred Charles and Nellie Mae (Shephard) Parker. On June 24, 1950, he married Martha Edna Charlotte Hartkopp at the church parsonage in Iowa Falls. She preceded him in death Aug. 19, 2017.
He graduated from Alden High School in 1945 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946 to 1947. He then farmed with his father, raised hogs, fed cattle and milked cows. Louis was recalled into the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War from 1951 to 1952. After leaving the Air Force, Louis farmed several farms, including the Carney farm and the Rabe farm near Alden. In 1967, Louis and Martha moved to a farm in Radcliffe and also bought a farm north of Aplington. In 1970, the couple moved to their Aplington farm and raised dairy cattle until December 1971. Louis also worked at Brandt Elevator in Aplington and Kesley, and he helped at Martha’s Café.
He was a member of Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Aplington. He was a member of Aplington AMVETS and the Masons.
Survived by: four children, Steven (Jayne) Parker of Lithia, Fla., Deb (Bob) Forman of Anacortes, Wash., Darla Abbas (Steve Gates) of Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Barbara (Andrew) Kindler of Bern, Switzerland; eight grandchildren, Travis (Natasha) Parker, Maggie (Daniel) Goodwin, and Hayden (Kiki) Parker, Betsy (Adam Kephart) Forman, Glynna Borwig, Denielle (Bret) Badker, Mandy (Will) McCord and Cass Peters; a grandson-in-law, Matt (Jordyn) Johnston; 12 great-grandchildren, Devin, Lauren, Carver, Kale, Haley, Jack, Sadie, Morgan, George, Olivia, Kal and Tori.
Preceded in death by: his wife; a granddaughter, Lillian Peters; his parents; and his brothers, Johnnie, Glen and Ray.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Aplington, with burial in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Austinville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Louis enjoyed sitting in the back pew of the church and entertaining all the children. Louis enjoyed raising popcorn, sweet corn and all kinds of vegetables. He liked birdwatching and feeding the farm cats. Louis’ greatest joy was attending his children’s events and traveling to visit family.
