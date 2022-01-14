December 22, 1953-January 7, 2022
Louis Dean Ball died on Friday, January 7th in Mission, Texas with his family by his side. Born December 22, 1953 in Waterloo, IA, Lou attended Blessed Sacrament elementary school, graduated Columbus High School in 1972, attended Ellsworth Community College and received a bachelor’s degree in Primary Education from Upper Iowa University. Lou was a career Waterloo Fire Fighter, founder of children’s fire prevention program Fire PALS, as well as a longtime athletics coach and educator in the Waterloo area. Lou married Sue (Kinney) Ball on May 1, 1976 at Blessed Sacrament Church and recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. Lou was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne and Elizabeth (Betty) Ball; Charles and Elizabeth Kinney. He is survived by his brother, Bob (Leonice) Ball; wife, Sue (Kinney) Ball; three grown children, Dan (Isabelle Dufour) Ball, Christy (Tony) Waleski and Ryan (Emily) Ball, and four grandchildren Olivia (11), Jonathan (JP- 6), Charlie (8) and Jack (6).
A visitation will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church from 9:30-10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 18th. A celebration of life will begin at 11:00 AM with reception immediately to follow at Anne Sulentic Parish Center. Out of respect for the vulnerable, face masks are highly encouraged and required for those who are unvaccinated.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.