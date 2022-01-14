Louis Dean Ball died on Friday, January 7th in Mission, Texas with his family by his side. Born December 22, 1953 in Waterloo, IA, Lou attended Blessed Sacrament elementary school, graduated Columbus High School in 1972, attended Ellsworth Community College and received a bachelor’s degree in Primary Education from Upper Iowa University. Lou was a career Waterloo Fire Fighter, founder of children’s fire prevention program Fire PALS, as well as a longtime athletics coach and educator in the Waterloo area. Lou married Sue (Kinney) Ball on May 1, 1976 at Blessed Sacrament Church and recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. Lou was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne and Elizabeth (Betty) Ball; Charles and Elizabeth Kinney. He is survived by his brother, Bob (Leonice) Ball; wife, Sue (Kinney) Ball; three grown children, Dan (Isabelle Dufour) Ball, Christy (Tony) Waleski and Ryan (Emily) Ball, and four grandchildren Olivia (11), Jonathan (JP- 6), Charlie (8) and Jack (6).