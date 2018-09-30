Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — Louie R. Rude, 43, of Waterloo, died at home Sept. 23.

He was born Oct. 22, 1974, in Farmington, Mo., son of Harold and Kathy (May) Rude. He married Rachel Booke on Jan. 1, 2004; they later divorced.

Louie worked at Hawkeye Sheet Metal and various other construction jobs over the years.

Survived by: his mother, Kathy (Richard) Springer of Clinton; a sister, Rustie (David) Nielsen of Clinton; a daughter, Loree Thorndike Rude of Davenport; two honorary daughters, Tessa Schott of Cedar Falls and Danna Allen of Janesville; two honorary sons, Derek Martie and Christian Lozano, both of Jesup; two nephews, Garrett (Gisela) Knutsen of Fort Knox, Ky., and Kaden Nielsen of Clinton; and his two dogs, Tequila and Fireball.

Preceded in death by: his father; maternal grandmother, Ramona May; paternal grandparents, Claude and Grace Rude; and stepgrandparents, Paul and Barbara Springer.

Services: No services are being planned.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com

Celebrate
Louie R. Rude (1974-2018)
