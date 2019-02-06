Try 1 month for 99¢
REINBECK — Louann Moore, 88, of Reinbeck, died Monday, Feb. 4, at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck.

She was born Feb. 21, 1930, in Reinbeck, daughter of John “Jack” and Beulah (Christy) Saul. On Sept. 18, 1949, she married John Moore at the United Methodist Church in Reinbeck. He died Nov. 6, 2002.

She graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1949. Louann was a life-long member of the Reinbeck Methodist Church, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered for Cedar Valley Hospice for 19 years.

Survived by: a son, Jack (Jeanie) Moore; her grandchildren, Mike Ehrig, Brian (Heather) Ehrig, Chris (Jill) Moore, Matt (Robin) Moore, Daniel Moore and Ashley Moore; her great-grandchildren, Landon Moore, Livy Moore and Kennedy Moore; a daughter-in-law, Deb (Mark) Oleson; a niece, Carol Simms; her nephews, Jack (Joan) Fogt, Jim (Jayne) Fogt and Jerry (Diane) Fogt; and many cousins.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Bob; a daughter, Linda; a sister, June Fogt; a brother, John Saul; and a great-grandson, Gabriel Michael Ehrig.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the United Methodist Church in Reinbeck, with burial in the Reinbeck Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service-French-Hand Chapel.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Louann was so proud of her children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them and her many friends, cousins and classmates.

