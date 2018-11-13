SHELL ROCK — Louis John Staudt, 58, of Shell Rock, died Monday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
He was born Nov. 2, 1960, in Charles City, son of Russell and Betty Jo (Parcher) Staudt. On March 15, 2008, he married Kathy Brown at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Roseville.
Lou graduated from Charles City High School in 1980. He started training for his career in law enforcement by helping out at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and then attended Hawkeye Technical Institute Law Enforcement program in Waterloo, graduating in 1982. He went to work for the city of Shell Rock Police Department as sergeant, working his way up over the years to become chief of police.
Lou was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Roseville.
Survived by: his wife; his mother, of Marble Rock; four children, Cody Staudt (fiancee Jessica) of Prior Lake, Minn., Courtney Staudt (significant other Dan) of Frederika, and Chase (Shea) Goddard and Cole Staudt (fiancee Nicole), both of Shell Rock; a daughter-in-law, Nicole (Nate) Steere of Nashua; 12 grandchildren; two sisters, Lorraine (Jerry) Kennedy of Lakeville, Minn., and Lynn (Todd) Teeter of Fort Calhoun, Neb.; and three brothers, Lyle (Dawn) Staudt of Charles City, Leslie (Amy) Staudt of Marble Rock and Lee (Vicky) Staudt of Woodbury, Minn.
Preceded in death by: his father; a sister, Jaqueline Staudt, in infancy; and two brothers, Patrick and Steven Staudt in infancy.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Roseville, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 16, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock, where the family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at ww.kaisercorson.com.
Lou was an avid hunter and belonged to National Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever and White Tails Unlimited. His greatest enjoyment was time with family and friends, however, he also liked fishing and he would make yearly trips to Canada and Northeast Iowa trout fishing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.