Lou Corkery

Lou F. Corkery was born on January 24, 1947, in Fairbank, IA; the son of JC and Margaret Corkery.
He worked for John Deere as a Production Supervisor for 38 years. Lou died at the age of 72 on August 12, 2019, in Rotunda West, Florida of heart failure.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; brothers Edward, Lawrence, Michael, Paul, Raymond, Richard and Robert; sister-in-laws Amy, Bernice, Lois, Margaret, Marilyn, Regina and Ruth; brother-in-law Bob Kail and a granddaughter Avery Flick. Lou is survived by his wife of 31 years Michele, of Rotonda West, FL, his seven children Richard Corkery (Deb) of Cedar Falls, IA, Christopher Corkery (Jing) of Irvine, CA, Jordan Ortiz (Jose) of Boulder, CO, Jason Flick (Jessica) of Chandler, AZ, Justin Flick (Heidi) of North Liberty, IA , Michaela Dunn (Tony) of Waverly, IA and Bailey Corkery of Cedar Falls, IA; brothers, Leon and Tom; sisters, Patrica (Richard) Sulentic, Mary Kail and Therese Corkery; sister-in-laws Jackie, Mary Jo Corkery, Marvel Jean Corkery and Judy Corkery; his grandchildren, Katy Corkery-Jensen, Brandon Corkery, Brenan Corkery, Bryan Corkery, Jamison Ortiz, Declan Ortiz, Kaden Flick, Lillian Flick, Payton Flick, Paisley Flick, Asher Flick, Colin Place, Grace Gabbard, Elijah Gabbard, and Bailey Corkery as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family who he adored.
You have free articles remaining.
Lou was a devoted husband and family man who bled John Deere green, loved golf and playing cards.
Memorial services will be held at I HOPE Ministries, 722 South Hackett, Waterloo, IA; on Saturday, August 24th at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to I HOPE, Tidewell Hospice House, 12034 N Access Rd., Port Charlotte, FL 33961 or Englewood Community Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd., Englewood, FL 34223.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.