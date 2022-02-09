WATERLOO-Lou Ann Voshell was born on July 1, 1957, in Waterloo, the daughter of James and Barbara (Mokosak) Eighmey. She graduated from Central High School in 1975. On September 2, 1986, Lou Ann was united in marriage to Scott Voshell in Rapid City, South Dakota. The couple made their home in Waterloo where Lou Ann worked as a CNA for the Black Hawk County Home and Denver Sunset Home, retiring in 2015. She enjoyed camping, cross-stitching, bike riding, and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren. Lou Ann died at the age of 64 on February 7, 2022, at her home, following a short battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Bill Eighmey; and a sister, Lisa Eighmey. Lou Ann is survived by her husband; her mother; a daughter, Sara (Chad) Ramer of La Porte City; two sisters, Kathleen (Allen) Wheeler and Lori Eighmey both of Iowa Falls; and three grandchildren, Cayden, James, and Kyrie. The funeral will be on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 10:30 AM, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories. The visitation will be on Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.