Lou Ann Swann, 70, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, passed away January 26, 2020. She was born March 22, 1949 in Waterloo, IA to Robert and Regina (Jean) Scharnweber. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1967. Lou Ann later attended Florida State College Jacksonville. She was married to Army Captain Monte Swann and they later divorced. With that union she had a son, Brandon. Lou Ann spent years in the hospitality and airline industry with Delta Air Lines, British Airways, Nassau Paradise Island Express, Continental Airlines, and Deloitte Travel. She was one of the original supporters of Beaches Soccer Association and served on its Board of Directors as Vice President. Lou Ann was instrumental in fund raising to secure a permanent concession stand on the grounds at San Pablo fields. Her hours of volunteer work led her to service on the Board of Directors of The Beaches Life Emergency Services Foundation and the Board of Directors of The American Heart Association as President of PULSE. As Director of the American Cancer Society she was instrumental in the opening of the Beaches unit. Lou Ann was a member of Florida Motion Picture & Television Association and Young Republicans Club. Her interests included flying, sailing, traveling, and leisure at the beaches. She especially enjoyed sharing good times with her many treasured friends. Lou Ann never met a fur baby (dog) she didn’t like so she gave routinely to the Humane Society. She always felt her greatest accomplishment in life was her son, Brandon. Lou Ann loved her daughter-in-law, Vicky (Martin) Swann, and absolutely adored her grandson, Mason. She considered the three of them her most precious treasures over and above anything else. Lou Ann is survived by her son, Brandon (Vicky) Swann, and their son, Mason of Neptune Beach, FL; brother, Ron (Terry) Scharnweber of Boca Raton, FL; sister, Judy (Sam) Quick of Weldon Spring, MO; nephews, David (Lil) Scharnweber, and Aaron (Peggy) Quick; nieces, Lisa (Mike) Archibald, and Angel (Bill) Finney. Lou Ann was preceded in death by her parents and both paternal and maternal grandparents. “Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass—it’s about learning to dance in the rain.” A Celebration of Lou Ann’s Life will be held at 1 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Ponte Vedra Valley, 4750 Palm Valley Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, 32082, with a burial immediately following the service. The family will host a reception after the graveside service, also at Ponte Vedra Valley. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lou Ann’s name to the Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32216, www.jaxhumane.org. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com.