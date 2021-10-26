January 16, 1934-October 24, 2021

CASCADE-Lorraine Theresa Takes, 87, of Cascade, Iowa, departed for heaven while surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 24, 2021, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.

Visitation for Lorraine will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa, with a luncheon to follow at the Knights of Hall at 100 Thomas St. SE, Cascade, Iowa. Lorraine’s family requests that attendees wear masks to the visitation, services, and luncheon.

Lorraine was born January 16, 1934, in Walker, Iowa, daughter of Howard and Columbus Irene (Crowley) Franklin. She was raised in a loving family in rural Iowa along with her six brothers and her horse Betty, all of whom will forever know her as their “Sissy”. She is a graduate of Marion High School where she enjoyed playing in and traveling with perhaps one of the only high school Accordion bands in the State of Iowa. She is also a 1955 graduate of Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she received her Diploma in Nursing. She was united in marriage to Leo A. Takes on May 2, 1957, in Marion, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 15, 2012.

Lorraine, along with her husband Leo, was one of the original investors and founding shareholders in the creation and building of Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa. She was also a consummate caregiver at Shady Rest while employed there for over 25 years as a Registered Nurse and later as Director of Nursing. During her career she mentored many young health professionals and nurses who continue to serve their communities around Iowa to this day. Upon her retirement she also advocated for Shady Rest and its residents as a member of the organizations Board of Directors.

She is a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, loved to play Euchre and other card and board games with friends and family, and in her later years immensely enjoyed following her favorite Hawkeye sports teams and comparing post-game notes with her beloved grandchildren. She is survived by four children, Kathy (John) Schneider of West Burlington, IA, David (Karen) Takes of Cedar Falls, IA, Carol (Peter) Kottenstette of Burlington, IA, and Alan Takes (fiancé, Sarah Herndon) of Cedar Falls, IA; 10 grandchildren, Lyn and Luke Schneider; Adam, Kyra and Leah Takes; Anna, Christopher and Sarah Kottenstette; Natalie and Samantha Takes; and one great grandchild, Benjamin Takes; two brothers, Ron (Lois) Franklin of Central City, IA, and Ray Franklin of Marion, IA; two sisters-in-law, Janet Franklin of Central City, IA, and Caren Franklin-Huguley of Newnan, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald (Judy) Takes and Marie Finn both of Cascade, IA and Leona “Mazie” Moore of LaMotte, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Harlan Franklin, Richard Franklin, Donald Franklin and Loras Franklin; brothers-in-laws, Eldon Takes, Raymond Takes, Freddie Moore, Gerald “Rusty” Finn and her sisters-in-law, Aileen “Teenie” (Donald) Takes, Irene (Raymond) Takes, Carol (Ronald) Franklin, Barbara (Richard) Franklin, as well as Barbara (Ray) Franklin.

Lorraine will be fondly remembered by all of her friends and her loving family as the most devoted and caring friend, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and daughter, and will be very dearly missed.

Lorraine’s family has established a memorial to benefit the missions and staff of Shady Rest Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque. Donations can be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/takes-caregivers-fund or by mail to Lorraine Takes Memorial, 941 Oak Park Blvd., Cedar Falls, IA, 50613. In addition, online condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com