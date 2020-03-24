Lorraine Stedman
(1925-2020)

INDEPENDENCE -- Lorraine Bertha Ann Stedman, 95, died Saturday, March 21, at Lexington Estates in Independence.

She was born Jan. 1, 1925, in Westgate, daughter of Edward and Minnie (Heeren) Plaster. She graduated from Maynard High School in 1942. Lorraine married Douglas Guy Stedman on March 21, 1943.

Lorraine kept busy as wife and mother, and caregiver to many young mothers. She held offices as secretary and treasurer of Dorcas Circle, Sunday School teacher, and Luther League sponsor, and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. In later years she was an employee of many Oelwein businesses.

Survivors: three sons, Rollyn (Jan Johansen) of Clermont, Marlin (Linda) of Pecatonica, Ill., and Bryan (Deanna) of Lakewood, Calif.; and 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband, Douglas; her parents; a sister, Lois Briggs; and three great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Drake, and Lucas.

Services: Private graveside services will be in St. Peter Cemetery at Westgate. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials: a memorial fund has been established.

For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.

She had a passion for music and art. She enjoyed golf, baseball games, flowers, and gardening. Lorraine traveled to Austria, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Canadian Provinces, Belize, Cozumel, and Progresso, Mexico. She enjoyed seeing God's handywork. She baked many wedding cakes through the years, and enjoyed the art.

