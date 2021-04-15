October 14, 1942-April 12, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Lorraine “Renee” Carole Elliott, 78, of Cedar Falls passed away at UnityPoint Health/Allen Memorial Hospital on Monday, April 12, 2021. She was born in Osage, Iowa, on October 14, 1942, daughter of Maurice and Adelaide (Lindley) Muller. She graduated from Osage High School with the Class of 1961 then attended Young’s School of Beauty in Waterloo. Renee’s first job took her to Waverly where she met Larry “Red” Dean Elliott. The couple married July 3, 1965 at Our Savior’s Lutheran in Osage. Renee worked as a hair stylist/cosmetologist for many years in salons located on Main Street in Cedar Falls.
Renee is survived by her husband of nearly 56 years, Red; her son, Jason (Inger Hansen) Elliott of Eagan, MN; 6 grandchildren: Bruce, Tyler, Sydney, Max, Emerson and Ryan; 2 great-grandchildren, Audrina and Amarie; her brother, Larry (Nancy) Muller of Osage; her sister, Lynne Beyer of Decorah; sister-in-law, Linda (Rick) Hankins of Chandler, AZ; sister-in-law, Julie Muller of Cedar Rapids; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Melissa Lynne Elliott; brother, Lance Muller; and brother-in-law, Rick Elliott.
Renee’s funeral service will be at 10:30 am on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Her visitation will be from 2-4:00 pm on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Attendees must bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the House of Hope in Waterloo (https://houseofhopeccd.org/) and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date to allow for fellowship currently restricted by COVID-19.
Renee surrounded herself with good people and cherished spending time with friends and family with many good laughs along the way. She was a kind-hearted and gentle person who was a gifted listener and made you feel as though you were the only thing that mattered when you were with her.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.