October 14, 1942-April 12, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Lorraine “Renee” Carole Elliott, 78, of Cedar Falls passed away at UnityPoint Health/Allen Memorial Hospital on Monday, April 12, 2021. She was born in Osage, Iowa, on October 14, 1942, daughter of Maurice and Adelaide (Lindley) Muller. She graduated from Osage High School with the Class of 1961 then attended Young’s School of Beauty in Waterloo. Renee’s first job took her to Waverly where she met Larry “Red” Dean Elliott. The couple married July 3, 1965 at Our Savior’s Lutheran in Osage. Renee worked as a hair stylist/cosmetologist for many years in salons located on Main Street in Cedar Falls.

Renee is survived by her husband of nearly 56 years, Red; her son, Jason (Inger Hansen) Elliott of Eagan, MN; 6 grandchildren: Bruce, Tyler, Sydney, Max, Emerson and Ryan; 2 great-grandchildren, Audrina and Amarie; her brother, Larry (Nancy) Muller of Osage; her sister, Lynne Beyer of Decorah; sister-in-law, Linda (Rick) Hankins of Chandler, AZ; sister-in-law, Julie Muller of Cedar Rapids; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Melissa Lynne Elliott; brother, Lance Muller; and brother-in-law, Rick Elliott.