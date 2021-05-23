CEDAR FALLS-Lorraine Myra Fox, 96, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at NewAldaya Lifescapes. She was born August 12, 1924, daughter of Oscar and Ella (Oswald) Norris, in “the East room” of the Oswald farm in Fertile, MN. Lorraine moved with her parents to Duluth where she graduated from Denfield High School, then attended Duluth State Teacher’s College (now UMD). She taught school in rural Duluth before marrying Rodney Hjelm on July 19, 1947. They moved to rural Wisconsin and had 3 children together (Tim, Mary Beth and Dan) before his death on October 16, 1953.

Lorraine returned to Duluth where she taught school and was active in the PTA as well as her church, First Covenant, singing in a women’s quartet and leading children’s groups. She married Kenneth Fox, a widower with 5 children (Larry, Linda, Stephanie, Shelley and Janie) on June 12, 1965, and she and her children moved to Cedar Falls. Lorraine and Ken adopted each other’s children so the new Fox family had 8 children ages 11-21. She taught in the Cedar Falls Public Schools and was active at Nazareth Lutheran Church and in the Sons of Norway. Lorraine was, again, widowed on October 22, 1985. She returned to Minnesota in 2005, making her home in Ramsey, then Elk River. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka where she was active in Bible Studies and her Circle. In 2021, Lorraine moved back to Cedar Falls making her final home at NewAldaya.