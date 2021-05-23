 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lorraine Myra Fox
0 entries

Lorraine Myra Fox

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lorraine Myra Fox

August 12, 1924-May 20, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Lorraine Myra Fox, 96, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at NewAldaya Lifescapes. She was born August 12, 1924, daughter of Oscar and Ella (Oswald) Norris, in “the East room” of the Oswald farm in Fertile, MN. Lorraine moved with her parents to Duluth where she graduated from Denfield High School, then attended Duluth State Teacher’s College (now UMD). She taught school in rural Duluth before marrying Rodney Hjelm on July 19, 1947. They moved to rural Wisconsin and had 3 children together (Tim, Mary Beth and Dan) before his death on October 16, 1953.

Lorraine returned to Duluth where she taught school and was active in the PTA as well as her church, First Covenant, singing in a women’s quartet and leading children’s groups. She married Kenneth Fox, a widower with 5 children (Larry, Linda, Stephanie, Shelley and Janie) on June 12, 1965, and she and her children moved to Cedar Falls. Lorraine and Ken adopted each other’s children so the new Fox family had 8 children ages 11-21. She taught in the Cedar Falls Public Schools and was active at Nazareth Lutheran Church and in the Sons of Norway. Lorraine was, again, widowed on October 22, 1985. She returned to Minnesota in 2005, making her home in Ramsey, then Elk River. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka where she was active in Bible Studies and her Circle. In 2021, Lorraine moved back to Cedar Falls making her final home at NewAldaya.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; daughter, Linda Potratz; and son-in-law, Dennis Mixdorf. She is survived by her sons: Larry (Sandy) Fox of Cedar Falls, Tim (Janet) Fox of Chicago, and Dan (Carol) Fox of Cedar Rapids; daughters: Stephanie Fox of Cedar Falls, Shelley (Kevan) Cortright of Denver, CO, Janie (Mike) Kayser of Cape Coral, FL, and Mary Beth Mixdorf of Elk River, MN; son-in-law, Bob Potratz; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; her brother, Dick (Jan) Norris of Little Canada, MN; and many dear friends and relatives, all of whom will remember her loving attention, prayer support and joyful hospitality.

Lorraine’s funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church with an hour of visitation prior. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery of Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls, Zion Lutheran Church of Anoka, MN or Cedar Valley Hospice and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Lorraine had many loving caregivers at Guardian Angels Communities of Elk River, MN and NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. The family would particularly like to thank Cedar Valley Hospice for helping them to make the most of her final days.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to make policing safer?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News