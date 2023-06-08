April 12, 1926-June 5, 2023

Lorraine (Mose) Margret Dille Ziegenfuss was born on April 12, 1926, to Earl W. and Emma O. Dille in Dike, Iowa and passed away on June 5, 2023, at Jacob’s House in Kirbyville, Missouri at age 97. She graduated from Waterloo, Iowa’s East High School in 1943. Upon graduation she moved to Hollywood, California to work on the Sunset Strip, which she did for a short time. But the war effort called so she went to work at Bendix aviation building bombers. There she met Carl Ziegenfuss, her future husband of 65 years. Following World War II, she and Carl moved to Iowa where she worked at home raising their family.

Lorraine was always a social person. She was an accomplished bowler, an avid card and board game player and until recently a serious Bingo player. Her weeks were filled with domestic duties and three weekends a month were spent at the family’s cabin on the river or camping on a wilderness Trout stream. She was adamant that the other weekend was devoted to cultural experiences, which her outdoor oriented family badly needed. In 2015 she moved from Iowa to Branson, Missouri to be closer to family, where she enjoyed 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and her friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carl, her parents and one sister Irma. She is survived by stepdaughter Rita Kerven and husband Gene, son Rick Ziegenfuss and wife Dana and son David Ziegenfuss and partner Carol Calamaio.

She was the greatest Mom and Grandmother a family could ever hope for!

10am visitation with funeral services following at 10:30am, Saturday, June 10, Locke Garden View Chapel with interment in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.