Lorraine Mary Tressler

February 20, 1937-February 6, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Lorraine Mary Tressler, 84, of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away at home in her sleep on February 6, 2022.

Lorraine was born on February 20, 1937 in Boone, Iowa. Lorraine attended the Ogden and Story City public schools, graduating as Valedictorian of her class in 1955. Lorraine attended Luther College and received her BA from UNI. She later received her Masters Degree in Education from Colorado State University-Greeley Colorado.

Lorraine married Ken Tressler on August 4, 1957 in Story City Iowa.

Lorraine was a lifelong educator, teaching language arts and music in Geneseo Consolidated Schools, then taught language arts at Holmes Junior High School (Cedar Falls Schools) and transitioned to administration as principal of Dysart High School/Junior High and then principal of the middle school for Union Schools. Lorraine retired from Union in 1996. Lorraine was involved with the American Association of University Women-Cedar Falls-Waterloo Branch.

Lorraine loved playing bridge, knitting, reading, crossword puzzles, and growing her exotic plants. Always interested in music, she was a first-chair clarinet player, and a singing member and eventually music director of the Sweet Adeline's, and an original member of the Les Hale Chorale. Lorraine and the whole family participated in the Waterloo Community Playhouse (South Pacific, Annie Get Your Gun, and Music Man), both on-stage and later back-stage in costuming. Lorraine and Ken traveled extensively during winter break and summers, cruising and spending time in California, Hawaii, and Florida. Lorraine and Ken loved participating with their children's and grandchildren's activities; Music, baseball games, cross-country and track meets, spelling bees, and church programs were just a few of the events attended.

She is survived by her husband, Ken, and children, Kris (Fred) Thalacker of Madison WI, and Brian (Heidi) Tressler of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, John and Cole (Ellen) Thalacker and Campbell and Jamison Tressler. She is also survived by her sister, Kathleen Anderson and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marian Davis, and brother Gene Davis.

A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home (1825 West 12th Street, Cedar Falls Iowa) on Thursday, February 10 at 4:00 PM. There will be a visitation following the service until 6:00 PM. The service will be livestreamed at https://evt.live/lorraine-tressler.

Memorial donations can be made to Unity Presbyterian Church (Waterloo Iowa) or the American Cancer Society.

The family would like to thank Pastor Christine Kaplunas and the great members of Unity Presbyterian Church for their cards and kindness during Lorraine's illness. The family would also like to thank all of the staff from the Western Home, Home Instead and UnityPoint Hospice for their well-done care of Lorraine.