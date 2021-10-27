July 19, 1923-October 20, 2021

WATERLOO-Lorraine Marie “Kam” Miller, 98 of Waterloo, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 20 at LaPorte City Specialty Care.

She was born July 19, 1923 in a log house built by her father, in Aitkin County, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Charles and Mertie Smith Kammerdiner.

She married William Miller at the Universalist Church, Waterloo, on June 12, 1947. They later divorced.

Lorraine was a member of the Waterloo East High School Class of 1941 and worked in an airplane manufacturing plant in San Diego, working on the B-17 during WWII. She went on to receive her RN degree from the University of Iowa School of Nursing in 1943. She joined the U.S. Army Cadet Nurse Corps and returned to Waterloo where she worked for the offices of Waterloo Surgical Medical Group, and was an operating room nurse at Schoitz Hospital. She retired from Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare in 1986. One of the highlights of her career was to assist with the first “total hip replacement” in the Waterloo area.

She was an avid sports fan, watching baseball, particularly the Chicago CUBS, her great-granddaughter’s softball games, NFL, and all college sports. When not watching sports, her interests involved traveling, knitting, crocheting, tatting and working crossword puzzles.

Survivors include: her four children, Lynn Miller of Waterloo, Larry (Bich Nguyen) Miller of Round Rock, Texas, Carolyn (Stanley) Kral of Waterloo and Neal (Wendy) Miller of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Sarah (Ed) Donaher, Todd (Kelli) Miller, Courtney (Joshua) Carter, David (Heather) Kral, Rachel and Olivia Miller and Tram Nguyen; five great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Mallory Miller, MaKenna and Quinn Carter, and Kysen Kral.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; four sisters, Eleanor Kammerdiner, Vivian Lewallen, Beverly Crowe and Ramona Rooff; three brothers, Merton Kammerdiner, Delmar Kammerdiner and Duane Kammerdiner.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 – 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home on West Ridgeway, continuing for one hour before services at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Masks are required if attending either the visitation or service.

Memorials: directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.