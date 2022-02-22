May 25, 1926-February 18, 2022
WATERLOO-Lorraine Mae Heinick, 95, of Waterloo, died Friday, February 18, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.
She was born May 25, 1926 in Quasqueton, daughter of George and Florence Klotz Schneider. She married Frank Heinick on June 2, 1946 in Waterloo. He died March 21, 2001.
Lorraine was employed with Hinson Manufacturing during WW II and later with Ben Franklin Store, Peoples Hardware and Lederman’s Clothing.
Survivors include: a son, Gary Heinick and family; two daughters, Nancy Heinick and Janice (Rich) Akin and family, Abbey (Jeff) Athey, Adam Akin and Andrew Akin; and a sister-in-law, Alice Schneider.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; and her brother, Leland Schneider.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 25, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with a family burial on Saturday, February 26, at the Quasqueton Cemetery, Quasqueton.
Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society or First Congregational Church.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgarup.com.
