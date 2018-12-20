Lorraine M. Sebring

(1938-2018)
HAWKEYE — Lorraine Marie Sebring, 80, of Hawkeye, formerly of Sumner, died Saturday, Dec. 15, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born July 2, 1938, in Woolstock, daughter of John Cedric and Gladys Claude Yoder. On Nov. 21, 1956, she married Darrell D. Sebring at the Methodist Church in Woolstock. He died Jan. 30, 2006.
She graduated from Eagle Grove High School. Lorraine worked as an accountant at Walker Ford and Lampe Masonry and as a nurse’s aide at Community Memorial Hospital, prior to becoming the secretary to the superintendent of Sumner High School from 1976 until 2000. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Sumner, the U.M.W. Ruth’s Circle, various other church committees, the Sumner Hospital Auxiliary, the Hawkeye Singles and Hawkeye Senior Citizens groups and several card clubs.
Survived by: three children, Darla Marie (Col. (R) Leslie G.) Huck of San Antonio; Tony (Mary) Sebring of Centerville and Derick (Crystal) Sebring of Davenport; her grandchildren, Leslie G. (Mayra) Huck III, Andrew D. (Mona) Huck, Heidi Marie Huck-Cook (David Cook), Oliver (Genesis) Vera, Audry and Hailey Fahey, Miles Smith, Shelby Sebring (partner Trent Moore), Ashton Sebring and Hannah, Brooke, Abigale and Madison Sebring; her great-grandchildren, Helena and Penelope Cook, Anderson Huck, Benton Moore and baby Moore due in May; a great-great-granddaughter, Ximenia Vera; three sisters, Ardy (Cliff) Malaise of Woolstock, Shirley (Dennis Sr.) Salmon of New Hartford and Brenda Yoder of Polk City; a brother, John Cedric Yoder Jr. (Nancy) of Johnston; and a brother-in-law, Eldon Myers of Eagle Grove.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; two brothers in infancy; a sister, Geri Abbas-Myers (Louie Abbas); a sister-in-law, Dorothy Search; and a brother-in-law, Jim Bob Search.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at the United Methodist Church in Sumner, with burial in French Cemetery, Woolstock, at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 20, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Visitation will also be for one hour before services Friday at the church.
Memorial donations: may be made in her name to the United Methodist Church in Sumner.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
In addition to enjoying playing cards, she loved sewing, reading and knitting. Her family really treasured her knitted slippers!
