INDEPENDENCE — Lorraine M. Mochal, 92, of Independence, died Friday, Sept. 20, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
She was born Sept. 19, 1927, in Boscobel, Wisconsin, daughter of John H. “Jack” and Edna H. (Bell) Kisting. She married John L. Mochal on June 24, 1950, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wauzeka, Wisconsin.
Lorraine graduated from Boscobel High School in 1944. She was a secretary for Interstate Power Co. in Dubuque and her husband’s assistant at his medical practice in Independence. She also was involved in the Buchanan County Medical Auxiliary since 1958 as secretary, vice president and president. She was chairperson of the Medical Auxiliary dinner dances, served on the board of directors and as district counselor for the Iowa Medical Society Auxiliary, and was a district adviser for the Iowa Hospital Association. She was involved in People’s Hospital Auxiliary as president, vice president for fundraising, bylaws chair, nominating chair, publicity chair and worked in the gift shop, wellness clinic, immunization clinics; volunteered at the nursing care center; and was parliamentarian for Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary.
She helped form the hospice program in Independence in 1983 and served for many years on the board of directors and as the public relations director.
She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, chairman of St. John’s Parish Council and served on the finance board of the church. She was a member of the Rosary Society and the Catholic Daughters of America. For several years she was on the board of directors for the Conestoga Council for the Girl Scouts of America and a troop leader in Independence. She was a member of the Red Hats and PEO.
Survived by: three daughters, Sandra “Sandy” (Robert) Thalmann of Rochester, Minn., Shelly (Allan “Rusty”) Reck of Winthrop and Candace (Doug) Nickerson of Cedar Falls; a daughter-in-law, Kelli Mochal of Hazleton; 11 grandchildren, Stormy, Andrew, Matthew, Jacob and Lucas Mochal, Jonathan Thalmann, Brent Reck, Michelle McBride, Lauren, Nolan, and Colin Nickerson; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn Viger of Slidell, Louisiana; two sisters-in-law, Susan (Fred) Clarke of Lakewood, Colorado and Delores Kisting of West Bend, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents, John “Jack” and Edna Kisting; her husband of fifty-four years, Dr. John L. Mochal; her son, Douglas Mochal; and her brother, Robert Kisting.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Winthrop, with burial in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Independence. Visitation will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m., with a 4 p.m. rosary and 7:30 p.m. vigil, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory, Independence.
Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Born with an ethic of hard work, Lorraine began driving a truck and picking up milk cans from patrons at age twelve. She attended a one room schoolhouse in Crawford County. Lorraine’s greatest passion was her family. She loved to cook and made everyone feel welcome at her table. No one went away hungry! She made holidays special, especially Christmas, with her thoughtful gifts and preparation.
To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Mochal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
