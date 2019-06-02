Lorraine Lincoln Reeves

(1925-2019)
WATERLOO —- Lorraine Reeves, 93, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Waterloo, died at Park Manor of South Belt in Houston on Feb. 9, 2019.
She was born April 1, 1925, in Hunter, N.D., daughter of George Leonard and Nellie Euphemia Nolin Lincoln. She married Robert C. “Bob” Reeves in April 1951 in Fargo, N.D.; he died Nov. 20, 2013.
Lorraine graduated from Hunter High School; received her bachelor’s degree in music from Sherwood Music School in Chicago with a major in voice and minor in piano; and later earned her certified teaching certificate from Wartburg College in Waverly. She taught vocal music privately for 18 years and then 17 years for the Waterloo Community School District at Jewett, Orange, Greenbrier and Edison schools, retiring in 1987.
She was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ, Chapter Z PEO, Ladies Musical Improvement, and Hearst Center for the Arts Thursday Painters. Also, she was a soprano soloist with the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, and in the Messiah Production and a soloist with the Wartburg Symphony.
Survivors: a daughter, Hallie Reeves of Houston‚ Texas; a son, Robert Lincoln Reeves of Charlotte‚ N.C.; a granddaughter, Megan Reeves; a stepgranddaughter, Mackenzie (Colin) Smith; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Molly Smith and Christopher Smith.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Helen Lincoln Pelzmann; and a brother, Edwin Herbert Lincoln.
Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at First Congregational United Church of Christ with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
