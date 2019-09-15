(1920-2019)
SHELL ROCK — Lorraine Juhl Maupin, 98, of Shell Rock, formerly of Waverly passed away at The Shell Rock Healthcare Center on September 10, 2019. Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 11:00 AM at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. The family will greet friends at the church one hour before the services. Private family interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua.
Lorraine (Larri) was born on September 26, 1920, the daughter of John and Leah (Wentworth) Juhl. Lorraine attended Butler #1 Rural School and graduated from Nashua High School in 1938. She attended Iowa State Teachers College for one summer. Lorraine taught in rural schools for four years. Lorraine married Dale Maupin on January 16, 1944 during WWII. Dale and Lorraine lived in Emmetsburg, Nashua, Mason City, Mission, TX and Waverly.
Lorraine was an active worker in the Methodist Church. She loved to garden, raise flowers, read, quilt and sew clothing, work with ceramics, do count stitch, embroidery, tatting and interacting with young people. Dale and Larri enjoyed traveling in the US and other places around the world.
Survivors include her son: Richard (Janet) Maupin, Crescent, IA, & daughter-in-law Jo Maupin, Waukesha, WI. Grandchildren: Scott (Bethany) Maupin, Nicole and Emily Carroll Maupin, and James Maupin. Great grandson Shaun Maupin. Sisters: Joan Kratchmer, Waverly, Harriet (Ken) Blockhus, Elgin, Brother-in-law Ken Maupin, New Hampton, and sister-in-law Maragret Maupin, Nora Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dale Maupin, sons Donald Maupin and Dennis Maupin and brother, Eugene Juhl.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lorraine’s memory may be directed to the charity of your choice.
