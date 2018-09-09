Subscribe for 33¢ / day
(1924-2018)

INDEPENDENCE — Lorraine F. Hanson, 93, of Independence, died on Thursday, Sept. 6, at Lexington Estate in Independence.

She was born on Oct. 6, 1924, in Howard County, daughter of John James and Ruth Dette (Sjobakken) Greenslade. On April 10, 1963, she married Norman Lewis Hanson in Galena, Ill. He preceded her in death in December 2017.

Mrs. Hanson graduated from high school in Cresco. She was the manager of Miller Wohl Clothing in Oelwein before retiring in 1984. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence.

Survived by: two daughters, Ronda (Troy) Foley of Independence and Ruthann Iverson of Cresco; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; four stepdaughters, Peggy, Judy, Sharri and Barb, and three stepsons, Jeff, Scott and Marty, and their families.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a sister; and three brothers.

Services: 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, both in Independence. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the White Funeral Home in Independence.

Condolences may be left at www.Whtie-MtHope.com.

Mrs. Hanson enjoyed playing cards (Bridge and Euchre), line dancing, and attending the dances each week at the Independence Senior Citizens Center. When she was able, she played golf and won trophies for bowling.

Lorraine Hanson
