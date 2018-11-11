(1928-2018)
WATERLOO --- Lorraine H. Moeller, 90, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Nov. 8, at Covenant Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 17, 1928, in Waukon, daughter of Ambrose and Bessie Middlekauff McKernan. She married Robert Moeller on June 18, 1951, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Decorah. He died Dec. 16, 1982.
Lorraine graduated from Decorah High School in 1946. She was employed at Rath Packing Co. in the office until 1952. She then was employed with Braley's Fashion, Cook's Department Store, and UNI Library and Placement office.
Survivors: a son, Nick of Waterloo; two sisters, Lavonne “Bonnie” Headington of Waterloo and Sandra (Dale) Headington of Decorah; a sister-in-law, Jan McKernan of Apple Valley, Minn.; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a son, John; three brothers, Richard (Ruth) McKernan, Robert McKernan and Tom McKernan; three sisters, Collen (Gordon) Danielson, Kathleen (Bud) Casey and Dorothy Figueroa; brother-in-laws, Duane “Bud” Headington, Merle Hagen, Don (Isabelle) Moeller and Richard (Hazel) Moeller; sister-in-laws, Dorothy (Harold) Mattox and Florence (Jake) Knavel; and a niece and nephew.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also is for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to the family or Mount Olivet Cemetery Association.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Lorraine valued her friends of 40 years from Rath Packing Co. and UNI Library, who were like her second family. Her son meant so much to her as being a loving and dedicated son and caregiver in her later years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.