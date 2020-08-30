Lorraine Garmager

For 40 years, Lorraine and Ken were active members of First United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

They enjoyed a busy social life well into their 80s with a large circle of friends and their extended families. They belonged to Sunnyside Country Club in Waterloo for many years and were previously members of Beaver Hills Country Club and Splash Swim Club. Both Lorraine and Ken were enthusiastic Iowa Hawkeye fans who attended football games for more than 30 years as season ticket holders. In addition, Lorraine was a longtime member of P.E.O. International, the philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women, and she served as a volunteer for many years at Schoitz Hospital.

Lorraine loved to travel and went with Ken on many skiing trips to Colorado, as well as one to Austria. They drove to Florida nearly every winter to visit close friends and celebrated their 60th anniversary with a trip to New York City. Their travels also included Norway, Sweden, France and Germany.

After Ken died March 7, 2013, Lorraine had continued to live for more than seven years in their home that had been built for them in 1970.