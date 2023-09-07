SHELL ROCK—Lorraine Faye (Renning) Vossberg, age 94, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock.

Faye was born August 1, 1929, on the Henry Renning farm, one mile east of Shell Rock on Grove Road, the oldest child of Clinton C. Renning and Aletta Bernice Burwell Renning.

She is survived by three children and their families: Bonnie and Douglas Smalley, Clive, Iowa; Michael and Karen Vossberg, Bowling Green, Virginia; David and Sandy Vossberg, Palmetto, Florida; and Jack Cain, son-in-law, Clarksville. Her oldest daughter, Mary Lynn Cain, passed away April 10, 2022. Eight grandchildren: Jennifer Cain Nichols, Emily Cain Drew, Ainsley Violet Vossberg, Krista Smalley Webb, Alicia Vossberg and Joshua Vossberg, Brandon Vossberg and Gabriel Vossberg. Five great grandchildren: Samantha Nichols Kramer and Andrew Nichols, Isabella, Carter and Bennett Webb. Great-great grandchildren: Wyatt Lee Kramer, Max Edward Kramer and Lennon Joyce Nichols. A brother, Jim Renning, and his wife, Barbara and sister-in-law Diane Renning.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob in 2017; a daughter, Mary Lynn Cain in 2022; parents Clint (1982) & Bernice Renning (1979); a brother, Ed in 1990; a granddaughter, Karla Renae Cain in 1975; and a sister-in-law Olive Vossberg in 2019.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Joel Becker officiating. The service may be viewed on Faith Lutherans Facebook page. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.