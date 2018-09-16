(1924-2018)
WATERLOO — Lorraine “Deeney” Layman, 94, of Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 14, at Thalman Square of Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls.
She was born March 5, 1924, in Cedar Rapids, daughter of William J. and Ruth M. Henry Barron. She married Richard R. Layman on June 28, 1946, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids.
She graduated from high school in Cedar Rapids in 1942. She attended Monticello College and received a bachelor of arts in education from Coe College 1946. She was a member of the PEO Chapter Z, Junior League of Waterloo/Cedar Falls and Delta Delta Delta Sorority.
Survived by: her husband of Cedar Falls; a son, William Layman of Waterloo; a daughter, Candace (Jim) Bischoff of Ely, Minn.; a grandson, Travis (Kati) Bischoff of Greenfield, Wis.; and three great-granddaughters, Page, Ainsley and Charlotte.
Preceded in death by: a daughter-in-law, Sue Layman.
Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
