April 3, 1927-April 11, 2023

Lorraine Clark, 96, of Waterloo and formerly of Minneapolis, Minnesota, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at home from natural causes.

She was born April 3, 1927, in Interior, South Dakota, the daughter of Brandt and Edith Carson Armstrong.

Lorraine graduated from high school in Lincoln, Nebraska with the class of 1945.

She married Dale Clark on June 10, 1945 at the Methodist Church in White River, South Dakota; he preceded her in death on April 27, 1997.

She was the CFO at Dale Clark Prosthetics, Inc. for many years until retiring in 1987.

Lorraine was a member of Waterloo First United Methodist Church where she was also active with the UMW. She had a giving heart and volunteered for the Covenant and Friendship Village Auxiliary. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, listening to music, playing Bridge, and making crafts. Family, especially her grandchildren, meant the world to her and she loved them all very much.

Survived by her son, Dennis Clark of Waterloo; daughter, Elizabeth (Kent) Farran of Wichita, KS; nine grandchildren, Terry (Janelle) Beczak, Jr., Allison Beczak, Sarah (Doug) Baumgardner, Brandt Clark, Sarah (Jason) Dobes, Cayden Clark, Lucas Clark, Jacob (Jordan) Farran, and Mikaela Farran; fourteen great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents; ten siblings; husband, Dale; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon & Terry Beczak, Sr.; granddaughter, Heather McGraw; and daughter-in-law, Susan Clark.

Funeral Services: 10:00 am on Monday, April 17, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo

Visitation: 2:00 – 5:00 pm on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA)

Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery

Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice

