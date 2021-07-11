Lorraine Chester

Lorraine was born on June 11, 1927, at St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of James Kendal and Lenora (Kuethe) Lynes. She was baptized in 1927 and confirmed in 1943 both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Lorraine attended the Plainfield School System, graduating in 1943, from the Plainfield High School, and continued her education at Wartburg College in Waverly for 2 years. On June 11, 1945, Lorraine was united in marriage to Lee Clair Chester at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. The couple farmed near Plainfield, and Lorraine worked for the Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Company (CUNA) as a home office underwriter from 1962 until she retired on June 11, 1987. Lee died on October 2, 2011, and Lorraine continued to live in her home in Plainfield.