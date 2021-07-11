June 11, 1927-July 8, 2021
PLAINFIELD-Lorraine Chester, 94, of Plainfield, Iowa, died on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Good Neighbor Society Nursing Home in Manchester, Iowa, of heart failure.
Lorraine was born on June 11, 1927, at St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of James Kendal and Lenora (Kuethe) Lynes. She was baptized in 1927 and confirmed in 1943 both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Lorraine attended the Plainfield School System, graduating in 1943, from the Plainfield High School, and continued her education at Wartburg College in Waverly for 2 years. On June 11, 1945, Lorraine was united in marriage to Lee Clair Chester at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. The couple farmed near Plainfield, and Lorraine worked for the Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Company (CUNA) as a home office underwriter from 1962 until she retired on June 11, 1987. Lee died on October 2, 2011, and Lorraine continued to live in her home in Plainfield.
Lorraine was a member of the First Baptist Church in Plainfield. In her spare time, she enjoyed assisting Lee in his Photography business, loved to read, and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Kathy Weber (Bob Brazzil) of Naperville, Illinois; one son, Reed J. Chester (Linda) of Grayslake, Illinois; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Opal Lynes of Plainfield. Lorraine was preceded in death by three daughters, Renee Chester, Diana Frana, and Bobbi Chester; husband, Lee; parents, Lenora and J. Kendal Lynes; brothers, C. Wallace Lynes and J. William Lynes; and a nephew, Jim Lynes.
Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, at First Baptist Church in Plainfield with Pastor Dennis Bachman officiating. Burial will be held in the Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield. There will be no public visitation as Lorraine’s body has been cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to American Breast Cancer Foundation or American Breast Cancer Society. Online condolences for Lorraine’s family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187.
