Lorraine Belle Sieben Schweitzer
Lorraine Belle Sieben Schweitzer

Lorraine Belle Sieben Schweitzer

April 19, 1924-February 4, 2021

Lorraine Belle Sieben Schweitzer was born on April 19, 1924, in rural Hand County, South Dakota, the daughter of John and Ada (Johnson) Reinhardt. Lorraine attended country school in South Dakota. She was married to Ray J. Sieben. He died at an early age. She was then married to Robert Schweitzer. They made their home in Waterloo. Lorraine stayed at home with their children and later provided day care for many families in the area. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and enjoyed gardening. She had a love for all children, especially her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also loved her dog, Benji. Lorraine died at the age of 96 on February 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; a son, Greg Schweitzer; a son-in-law, Wade Harrison; six brothers; and a sister. Lorraine is survived by three children, Gary (Vicki) Sieben of Waterloo, Terry Schweitzer of Waterloo, and Jackie (Rich) Peterson of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Jason (Karlee) Schweitzer and their children, Evelyn Sue and Rogan, Lisa (Mark) McKinstry; Keri (Mike) Peters and their children, Dillon and Lexi; and Jarrod (Kara) Sieben and their children, Cody, Kacy, Emma, and Tyler; and a sister, Pearline Grogan of South Dakota. Private services will be held with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

