{{featured_button_text}}
Lorraine A. Joens

Lorraine Joens

(1931-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Lorraine A. Joens, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 11, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

She was born Nov. 24, 1931, in Cedar Falls, daughter of August and Marion (Gutknecht) Andorf. She married Earnest L. Joens on Nov. 17, 1950, at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Hudson. He died in June 1988.

Lorraine worked at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo, was a housewife and helped in their farming operation.

Survivors include: three daughters, Shirley (John) Olander of Lindstrom, Minn., Sandra (Charlie Watson, fiance) Graham of Waterloo and Julie (Kelly) Ladage of Tripoli; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Minks, Brett Olander, Sara (Ben) Kavalier, Issac Graham, Steve (Kristen, fiancee) Graham Jr., Dan Graham, Branden Ladage, Jordan Ladage and Justin Ladage; and six great-grandchildren.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: her husband; a son-in-law, Steve Graham; a granddaughter, Michelle Olander; a great-grandson, Gabe Graham; two sisters, Marie Pedersen and Anna Bernard; and two brothers, Jerry and Harold Andorf.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Zion Lutheran Church, with burial in the church cemetery, both rural Hudson. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, May 14, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Lorraine A. Joens
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments