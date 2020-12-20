August 27, 1966-November 10, 2020

Independence – Lorne A. Lee, 54, of Independence, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics due to complications from Covid-19.

He was born on August 27, 1966, in Naperville, Ill., the son of Alfred Ray and Fern Viola (Leuhmann) Lee. He graduated from Starmont High School in Strawberry Point, with the Class of 1984. Following his graduation, he served in the U.S. Army. On December 22, 1984, he and the former Debra Dea Nickell were married in Waterloo, Iowa. He worked for 17 years at Boubin Tire & Automotive in Independence before becoming a Project Engineer Specialist at John Deere in Waterloo.

He was a member and past president of the Trailblazers Off Road Club, the Buchanan County Four Seasons Trail Association, and the U.A.W. Local 838. He helped organize ATV trails in Buchanan County. He enjoyed motorcycling and boating and he attended Jesup Bible Fellowship in Jesup.

Mr. Lee is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debra, one son, Marcus Lee of Independence, one daughter, Kendra Lee of Independence and three grandchildren, Kennah Boots, Harley Hogan, and Nash Lee. He is also survived by his mother, Fern Lee of Brandon, one sister, Laura Lee of Brandon, and one brother, Leslie Lee of Independence.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Ron Lee. Visitation was held at the White Funeral Home in Independence from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, November 14th, and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 15th. A private family graveside service was held on Monday, November 16th, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. A memorial fund has been established at BankIowa in Independence.