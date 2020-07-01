Lorna K. Potratz
Lorna K. Potratz

(1959-2020)

WATERLOO -- Lorna K. Potratz, 60, of Waterloo and formerly of Shell Rock and Readlyn, died Monday, June 29, at Pillar of Cedar Valley Nursing Home in Waterloo.

Lorna was born Sept. 5, 1959, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Rudy and Shirley (Buhr) Potratz. Lorna attended school in Tripoli through 10th grade, and then helped to take care of her family. She was a Girl Scout leader while living in Readlyn.

Survivors: a daughter, Denise (Aaron) Brislawn of Urbana, grandchildren, Kailee of Urbana and Garrett of Urbana; two sisters, Marnita Gerhardt and Michelle Potratz, both of Center Point; and five brothers, Loren Potratz of Iowa City, Calvin Potratz of Iowa City, Kermit (Robin) Potratz of Fayetteville, N.C., James Potratz of Center Point and Jeffery Potratz of Center Point.

Preceded in death by: her fiance, Jeff Folsom; her parents; and a brother-in-law, Paul Gerhardt.

Services: There will be no visitation or services, as Lorna's body will be cremated per her request. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisted the family with arrangements. (319) 885-4321.

Memorials: to the American Diabetes Association, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or American Kidney Foundation.

She enjoyed camping, bowling, fishing, working at the Farmers Market with Jeff, and barbequing with close friends.

