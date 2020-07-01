(1959-2020)
WATERLOO -- Lorna K. Potratz, 60, of Waterloo and formerly of Shell Rock and Readlyn, died Monday, June 29, at Pillar of Cedar Valley Nursing Home in Waterloo.
Lorna was born Sept. 5, 1959, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Rudy and Shirley (Buhr) Potratz. Lorna attended school in Tripoli through 10th grade, and then helped to take care of her family. She was a Girl Scout leader while living in Readlyn.
Survivors: a daughter, Denise (Aaron) Brislawn of Urbana, grandchildren, Kailee of Urbana and Garrett of Urbana; two sisters, Marnita Gerhardt and Michelle Potratz, both of Center Point; and five brothers, Loren Potratz of Iowa City, Calvin Potratz of Iowa City, Kermit (Robin) Potratz of Fayetteville, N.C., James Potratz of Center Point and Jeffery Potratz of Center Point.
Preceded in death by: her fiance, Jeff Folsom; her parents; and a brother-in-law, Paul Gerhardt.
Services: There will be no visitation or services, as Lorna's body will be cremated per her request. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisted the family with arrangements. (319) 885-4321.
Memorials: to the American Diabetes Association, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or American Kidney Foundation.
She enjoyed camping, bowling, fishing, working at the Farmers Market with Jeff, and barbequing with close friends.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.