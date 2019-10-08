(1932-2019)
WINTHROP — Lorna Jayne (Ives-May) Sullivan, 86, formerly of Winthrop, died Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester.
She was born Dec. 9, 1932, in Manchester, daughter of Curtis J. and Francis (Ritter) Ives. She was raised by her Uncle Noel and Aunt Ruth (Ives) May. She married Loren R. “Shorty” Sullivan on Jan. 24, 1953, in Bentonville, Ark.
She was a 1951 graduate of Quasqueton School. Lorna and her husband farmed in Buchanan County all their married life. Lorna held numerous jobs in her lifetime, from her first job as an egg washer, employee of the Mental Health Institute and as a cook at Bossoms Quick Mart. Her main job for most of her life revolved around raising her 10 children and working on the farm.
Survived by: 10 children, Patricia (Dennis) Franck, Diana Carlson, Michael Sullivan, Carla Sullivan, Karen Copeland, Gail (Brian) Fuller, Thomas Sullivan, Mary Sullivan, Brian Sullivan and Katherine (Rick) Ratchford; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her Aunt Ruth and Uncle Noel May; four brothers, Howard Ives, Curtis Ives, Donald Ives and Noel Ives; two sisters, Sharon Ladd and Ruth Gilbertson; and a granddaughter Morgan Blanton.
Private memorial services: will be held at a later date.
She enjoyed reading, crocheting, shopping and going to the casino. The family of Lorna would like to thank all the wonderful caring staff of the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester; the Regional Medical Center and namely Jodi Helle, ARNP, and Denise Lympus, ARNP, for their compassion throughout her various hospitalizations.
