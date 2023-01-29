April 20, 1929-January 25, 2023

WATERLOO-Lorna D. Heronimus, 93, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home. She was born April 20, 1929, in Orange City, the daughter of Fred C. and Marion Smith Helmers.

Lorna married Wilbur Heronimus on May 29, 1948, in Manson; he preceded her in death on May 24, 2020.

She worked several years in the East High School cafeteria but spent most of her life making a happy home for her family. Every year she looked forward to the fishing vacation in Minnesota with her family, extended family and friends. She loved tending to her flowers; everyone who came out had to walk the gardens with her. She also loved playing her accordions and tried to figure out ways to hold them as her health declined. Her love for polka music kept us all dancing and listening with her.

Left to cherish her memories include her two daughters, Margaret “Peg” (Russ) Williams of Ashby, MN and Judy (Steven) Kramer of Hudson; daughter in law, Dorrie Heronimus of Auburn, NE; a sister, Marilyn Scott of Waterloo; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbur, of 71 years; a son, Kenneth Heronimus; daughter in law, Gloria Heronimus; and siblings, Shirley Lewis, Donna Brayton and Fred W. Helmers.

Services: 10:30 AM, Wednesday, February 1, at the United Church of Christ in Cedar Falls with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, January 31, at Locke on 4th, 1519 W. 4th St., Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.