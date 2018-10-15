SUMNER — Lori Weisert, 59, of Sumner, died Friday, Oct. 12, at home.
Lorene “Lori” Marie, daughter of William and Ellen Engelby Wolff, was born July 9,1959, in Northwood. She graduated from Northwood-Kensett High School in 1977.
She married Duane Weisert on Oct. 27, 1979, in Northwood. The couple moved to Sumner in the early 1980s, and Lori worked briefly for Pronto before she began working for many years in the office for Val Smith Jr., Joe Smith and Lee Smith in the plumbing business. She was one of the original founders of SCAG and assisted with various Legion activities in Sumner.
Survivors: her husband; her children, Katie (Jeff) Tiedt of Clarksville, and twin sons, Daniel of Cedar Rapids and William of Cedar Falls; two grandchildren, Mitchell and Carly Tiedt; four sisters, Connie (Ken) Estes of Northwood, Margie (Van) Butler of Kensett, Mary (Paul) Allison of Blooming Prairie, Minn., and Barb (Dean) Morgan of New Richland, Minn.; in-laws, Lu Ann (John) Rottinghaus of Nora Springs, Mike (Wendy) Weisert of Northwood, Al (Laura) Weisert of Punta Gorda, Fla., Becky (Randy) Enfield of Washington and Bob (Mary) Weisert of Austin, Minn.; and many other loving family and friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her father-in-law, Harold Weisert; and a nephew, Ryan Weisert.
Services: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 17, at St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner, with burial in Union Mound Cemetery, Sumner. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding the service at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, SEMS, or St. Croix Hospice.
Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
She enjoyed going to the casino, but her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.