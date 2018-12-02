Lori Millsap

(1959-2018)
WATERLOO — Lori A. Millsap, 59, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, Nov. 26.
She was born July 13, 1959, in Waterloo, daughter of Kenneth and Genevieve Klein Millsap.
Lori graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1976. She was a telemarketer for Telecross, APAC, and several other companies for many years.
Survived by: two sisters, Deborah (John) Stewart, and Trudy Stewart, both of Waterloo; three nieces, Sarah (Jason) Heerts of New Hartford, Jennifer (Greg) Foust of Solon, Ohio, and Megan Stewart of Marion; three great-nieces, Emma, Lydia and Nora Walton; and five great-nephews, Steven and Samuel Heerts, Colton and Liam Foust and Ira Walton.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Denise Nienkark; maternal grandparents, John and Elsie Klein; and paternal grandparents, Raymond and Della Millsap.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home
Memorials: may be directed to the family
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Lori collected Precious Moments ornaments. She enjoyed crafting with her mother and attending craft shows. She loved to cook, particularly sweets, to share with fellow residents at Liberty Manor. She also enjoyed card games, board games and bingo. She loved dogs and would give treats to the dogs at her apartment complex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.