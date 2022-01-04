November 8, 1960-January 1, 2022

WATERLOO-Lori Lynn Walston was born November 8, 1960 in Waterloo, IA and raised in Washburn: the daughter of Donald and Beverly (Renslow) Mac Mahon. She worked at Tyson’s from 1990 to 2007. Lori married Scott Walston June 8, 2001. She loved spending time on the boat with her husband, fishing and spending time with Scotty. Lori enjoyed taking vacations and loved her dogs.

Lori passed away on January 1, 2022 at MercyOne at the age of 61. She is preceded in death by her mother. Lori is survived by her husband, Scott Walston of Waterloo; her father, Donald Mac Mahon of Oelwein; a son, Scott Walston of Davenport; mother-in-law, Rosella Walston of Dodge Center, MN; two sisters: Dawn Mac Mahon of Council Bluffs and Kelly Kerr of Waterloo and a brother-in-law, Jack Walston of Dodge Center, MN.

Memorials directed to St. Jude’s.

Memorial Visitation: January 6, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

Memorial Services: January 6, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, at 2:00 pm.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com