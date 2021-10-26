 Skip to main content
Lori L. Nelson

Lori L. Nelson

June 16, 1958-October 22, 2021

WATERLOO-Lori L. Nelson, 63, of Waterloo, died Friday, October 22, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center from complications of cancer. Lori was born June 16, 1958 in Waterloo, daughter of Thomas Rodamar and LaVonne Mumm Kerr. She graduated from Hudson High School and received Bachelor Degrees from UNI in Accounting and Music. Lori married Bill Kimpston and they later divorced, though they kept in contact. She married Scott R. Nelson July 15, 1993. Lori worked as a CPA for Carney, Alexander, and Marold; was Treasurer for the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home and had been a co-owner of Criterion Manufacturing. Lori started and operated her own CPA practice until her retirement. She was the organist for Waterloo First United Methodist Church for 47 years and played the organ at Notre Dame in Paris. Survivors include her husband, Scott of Waterloo; son, James (Mandy) Kimpston of Waterloo; step-son, Ryan (Meredith) Nelson of Marblehead‚ Massachusetts; twin grandchildren, Thomas and Lillian Kimpston; step-grandchildren, Drew and Cale Nelson; and her mother, LaVonne Kerr of Hudson. Lori is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Kerr and a brother Joseph Kerr.

Private family services will take place with interment in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 27, in Von Lokum Lounge at Waterloo First United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com

