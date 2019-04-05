Lori L. Ernst

(1958-2019)
OELWEIN — Lori Lynne Ernst, 61, of Oelwein, died Tuesday, April 2, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
She was born Feb. 23, 1958, in Oelwein, daughter of Leslie “Les” and Betty (Jensen) Ohl. On Oct. 15, 1977, she married Rick Ernst at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. He preceded her in death in 2017.
She graduated from Oelwein High School in 1976. Lori was employed her entire working life in the Oelwein area as a business manager for several different business.
Survived by: two sons, Alex Ernst of Ames and Chris (Aunna) Ernst of Cedar Rapids; her siblings, Brad (Cheryl) Ohl of Strawberry Point, Dana (Dave) Meyers of Oelwein and Denise (Mark) Ballo of Ankeny; her parents, Les (Marge Downs) Ohl of Strawberry Point and Betty Ohl of Oelwein; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her grandparents, Dale and Ann Jensen; and several other family members.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home, Oelwein, and for one hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorial fund: has been established.
Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Lori enjoyed her time with her family and her dog Gracie. She was a fan of Iowa State Cyclone sports, enjoyed gardening and collecting art prints. Lori gave as generously in death, as she did in life by donating through the Iowa Donor Network. She will be fondly remembered.
