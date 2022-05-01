February 22, 1962-April 27, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Lori Ann Hunter, 60, of Independence, passed Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center. She was born February 22, 1962, in Independence, the daughter of Glen and Barbara Riggle Larson.

She was a 1980 graduate of Independence High School; she received her Bachelor’s Degree from the United States Air Force in 2000; and her Master’s Degree in Business from Americus University, Washington DC, in 2004.

She was united in marriage to David A. Hunter on November 19, 1993 in San Antonio, TX; he preceded her in death on May 18, 2009.

Lori served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, retiring as Master Sergeant in 2001. She was a lifetime member of the V.F.W., and enjoyed camping, playing cards, and gardening.

Survived by: her parents, Glen and Barb Larson of La Porte City; her children, Philip Kochel of Fairborn, OH, and Semantha (Brian) Guillen of Aberdeen, NC; five grandchildren, Gabrielle, Genevieve, Bentley, Mason and Marshall; two sisters, Becky (Rory) Clark of La Porte City, Melissa (Mark) Elwick of Vinton; a nephew, Blake (Vildana) Clark of San Antonio, TX; and a niece, Brooke (Corey) Hewitt of La Porte City.

Preceded in death by: her husband, David Hunter.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Locke in La Porte City, 606 E. Main St. La Porte City, Iowa 50651, with visitation an hour before the service. Inurnment will be held in the Bear Creek Cemetery in rural Brandon, with military honors conducted by the U.S. Air Force Funeral Honor Detail.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Locke in La Porte City is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.