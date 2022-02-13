 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loretta Youngberg

  • 0

February 11, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Loretta Youngberg, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, February 11, 2022 at her home in Cedar Falls. Services 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls. Private family interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

